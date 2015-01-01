Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study is to analyse the epidemiological profile of global climate-related disasters in terms of morbidity and mortality, as well as to examine their temporal trends.



METHOD: This cross-sectional study analysed climate-related global disasters from 2000 to 2021, utilising definitions and criteria from the United Nations Strategy for Disaster Reduction and the Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters. Data were sourced from the EM-DAT database. The study assessed trends over the entire period and compared them with previous years (1978-2000).



RESULTS: A total of 7398 climate-related disasters were recorded, with hydrological disasters being the most frequent, followed by meteorological and climatological disasters. Statistically significant differences were noted in the average rates of affected individuals and injuries per million inhabitants. No significant trends were found in mortality rates, but the frequency trends for the entire period (1978-2021) and the subperiod (1978-2000) were increasing and statistically significant. However, the trend from 2000 onwards showed a non-significant decrease, potentially reflecting better disaster preparedness and response strategies under the Hyogo and Sendai Framework.



CONCLUSION: The study highlights hydrological disasters as the most frequent and deadliest climate-related events, with climatological disasters affecting and injuring the most people. The lack of standardised criteria for disaster inclusion in databases presents a significant challenge in comparing results and analysing trends. Establishing uniform inclusion criteria is crucial for effective data analysis and disaster management.

