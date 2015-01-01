|
Stelmaszczyk P, Białkowska K, Wietecha-Posłuszny R. Anal. Chim. Acta 2024; 1316: e342874.
38969415
BACKGROUND: The rapid development of micro-solid phase extraction (μ-SPE) procedures with new sorption materials, in particular, based on using natural materials, is currently reported. The production of these sorbents and the entire extraction procedure should support the implementation of Green Analytical Chemistry (GAC) principles. Promising materials are sorbents based on paper, which can be relatively easily modified, among others: by covering it with a polymer membrane. In this work, the practical application of paper-supported polystyrene used in the analysis of urine samples containing selected date-rape drugs (DRD) substances, and evaluation of the entire procedure using GAC metrics is presented.
Humans; *Paper; *Polystyrenes/chemistry; *Solid Phase Microextraction/methods; Green Chemistry Technology; Illicit Drugs/urine/isolation & purification/analysis; Limit of Detection; Membranes, Artificial