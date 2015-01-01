Abstract

Sexual assault victims are at major risk of being infected by sexually transmitted infections (STI). This article aims to examine and compare the prevalence of eight STIs (e.g., chlamydia, gonorrhea, hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS, human papillomavirus) among victims and non-victims of sexual abuse. A national cross-sectional study was conducted in Haiti, using a multistage sampling frame, stratified by geographical department, urban or rural setting, gender, and age groups (15-19 and 20-24 years). The final sample included 3586 household participants (47.6% female). A weighted sample of 3945 individuals was obtained and used in the following analyses. Overall, 21.75% (95% CI 19.91-23.59) of participants reported having been diagnosed with at least one STI in their lifetime, with a higher prevalence among men (25.70%; 95% CI 22.89-28.52), compared to women (18.11%; 95% CI 15.73-20.49), χ(2) = 16.43; p < 0.001). Sexual abuse victims were more likely to report STIs (31.27%; 95% CI 29.21-33.34), compared to non-victims (18.40%; 95% CI 16.68-20.13), χ(2) = 27.89; p < .001. Sexual abuse was associated to an increased risk of contracting at least one STI (OR = 1.74; 95% CI 1.35, 2.24). The results demonstrate that sexual abuse is associated with a general increase of reporting STIs. They indicate the need for national sexual abuse prevention programs at early ages. These programs should be implemented in schools and churches, focusing on the role of families in sexuality education. Finally, programs must be developed to eradicate community violence-especially in the cities-as increased political and social violence has always been associated with increased sexual abuse in Haiti.

