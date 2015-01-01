Abstract

Poisoning poses a worldwide public health challenge and recent data from Lebanon in 2020 revealed that over half patients presenting with acute toxicological exposure intentionally poisoned themselves, primarily with suspected suicidal intent. This study aims to assess sex disparities in intentional toxicological exposures among patients presenting to the Emergency Department, at a tertiary care centre in Lebanon. This was a secondary analysis of an existing toxicological database, including patients aged 6 years and older admitted due to acute overdose from March 2015 to August 2022. A total of 444 cases of intentional poisoning were analysed, with 302 (68.0%) women. The primary cause of intentional poisoning was suspected suicide in both sexes, significantly more common in women (85.1% versus 65.5%, P < 0.001). Specific agents exposed to patients varied by sex; sedatives/hypnotics/antipsychotics, antihistamines, and melitracen/flupentixol were significantly more prevalent in women (P < 0.001) while men showed higher prevalence for ethanol (P = 0.02), stimulants, street drugs and opioids (P < 0.001). Our study underscores substantial sex differences in intentional poisoning cases in Lebanon. Women exhibited a higher likelihood of exposures to sedatives/hypnotics/antipsychotics, antihistamines and melitracen/flupentixol, while stimulant drugs, ethanol, and opioids were prevalent in men. Developing proper and effective sex-specific measures may mitigate potential physical and psychological consequences.

