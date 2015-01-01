Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol poisoning is a significant global problem that has become an epidemic. The determination of the alcohol type is hereby essential as it may affect the course of the treatment; however, there is no routine laboratory diagnostic method for alcohol types other than for ethanol. In this study, we aimed to define a simple method for alcohol type differentiation by utilizing a combination of breathalyzer and spectrophotometrically measured serum ethanol results.



METHODS: A breathalyzer and spectrophotometry were used to measure four different types of alcohol: ethanol, isopropanol, methanol, and ethylene glycol. To conduct serum alcohol analysis, four serum pools were created, each containing a different type of alcohol. The pools were analyzed using the spectrophotometric method with an enzymatic ethanol test kit. An experiment was conducted to measure the different types of alcohol using impreg-nated cotton and a balloon, simulating a breathalyzer test. An algorithm was created based on the measurements.



RESULTS: Based on the results, the substance consumed could be methanol or isopropanol if the breathalyzer test indicates a positive reading and if the blood ethanol measurement is negative. If both the breathalyzer and the blood measurements are negative, the substance in question may be ethylene glycol.



CONCLUSIONS: This simple method may determine methanol or isopropanol intake. This straightforward and innovative approach could assist healthcare professionals in different fields with diagnosing alcohol intoxication and, more precisely, help reducing related morbidity and mortality.

