Citation
Gümüş A, Gümüş B, Erenler AK, Çom U, Şahin M, Sutaşir MN. Clin. Lab. 2024; 70(7).
DOI
PMID
38965940
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Alcohol poisoning is a significant global problem that has become an epidemic. The determination of the alcohol type is hereby essential as it may affect the course of the treatment; however, there is no routine laboratory diagnostic method for alcohol types other than for ethanol. In this study, we aimed to define a simple method for alcohol type differentiation by utilizing a combination of breathalyzer and spectrophotometrically measured serum ethanol results.
Keywords
Humans; Algorithms; *2-Propanol; *Breath Tests/methods; *Ethanol/blood; *Ethylene Glycol/blood/poisoning; *Methanol/chemistry; Alcoholic Intoxication/diagnosis/blood; Blood Alcohol Content; Spectrophotometry/methods