Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the effects of traumatic brain injury (TBI) on employment status, household income, and the development of new disabilities among survivors, as well as its correlation with mortality rates over a 2-year period.



METHODS: In this nationwide population-based cohort study, we screened all patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) because of TBI between January 1, 2010, and December 31, 2018, in South Korea. Among them, patients who were alive for > 1 year were considered TBI survivors. Changes in unemployment, decreased household income, and newly acquired disabilities were evaluated one year after the date of ICU admission due to TBI.



RESULTS: In total, 78,420 TBI survivors were included in this study. Among them, 5.4 %, 22.5 %, and 8.6 % of the TBI survivors experienced unemployment, decreased household income, and newly acquired disabilities within one year after the date of ICU admission, respectively. A longer ICU stay, comorbidities, hospital admission through the emergency room, increased total cost of hospitalization, and mechanical ventilatory support were associated with unemployment, decreased household income, and newly acquired disabilities. Among the three factors, the newly acquired disability was associated with a 27 % increase in 2-year all-cause mortality (hazard ratio: 1.27, 95 % confidence interval: 1.17-1.39; P < 0.001), while unemployment and decreased household income were not significantly associated (P = 0.371 and P = 0.105, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: A significant number of individuals in South Korea who survived TBI faced challenges such as unemployment, reduced household income, and the acquisition of new disabilities within a year of being admitted to the ICU. In addition, the study found that individuals who developed a new disability after TBI had a higher risk of mortality within two years.

Language: en