Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The epidemiological and clinical characteristics of acute poisoning with liquid laundry detergent capsules have been comprehensively reported. However, studies of laboratory test results in these exposures are uncommon. This study analyzed the impact of the ingestion of liquid laundry detergent capsules on admission laboratory tests in paediatric patients.



METHODS: This retrospective study was conducted in the clinical toxicology unit of a paediatric poison centre between 2015 and 2021. Paediatric patients (less than 18 years of age) who ingested liquid laundry detergent capsules were included. The relationship between the European Association of Poisons Centers and Clinical Toxicologists/European Commission/International Programme on Chemical Safety Poisoning Severity Score and admission laboratory test results was assessed using Fisher's exact test or analysis of variance.



RESULTS: A total of 156 patients were included in the study. A considerable proportion of patients presented with leucocytosis, acidosis, hyperlactataemia or base deficit. The median values of white blood cell count (P = 0.042), pH (P = 0.022), and base excess (P = 0.013) were significantly different among the Poisoning Severity Score groups. Hyperlactataemia was strongly associated with the Poisoning Severity Score (P = 0.003).



DISCUSSION: Leucocytosis is a non-specific marker of severity following ingestion of liquid laundry detergent capsules. The incidence of metabolic acidosis and hyperlactataemia was higher in this study than in previous reports, but these metabolic features were not related to the severity of exposure. The exact mechanisms of toxicity are not yet known, but the high concentration of non-ionic and anionic surfactants, as well as propylene glycol and ethanol, in the capsule are likely contributing factors.



CONCLUSIONS: Pediatric patients who ingest liquid laundry detergent capsules may develop leucocytosis, metabolic acidosis, hyperlactataemia, and a base deficit.

Language: en