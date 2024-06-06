SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chen D, Rodriguez J, Pendleton M, Johnson N. Dela. J. Public Health 2024; 10(2): 36-42.

(Copyright © 2024, Delaware Academy of Medicine : Delaware Public Health Association)

10.32481/djph.2024.06.06

38966345

PMC11221877

Hospital Violence Intervention Programs (HVIP) are increasingly implemented across a variety of healthcare-associated contexts to prevent and address violent intentional injury. We describe the establishment of a health system funded HVIP in Delaware and the direct experiences of staff and violence-specialized Community Health Workers.


