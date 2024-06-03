SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oberheim K, Barlow J, Nescott E. Dela. J. Public Health 2024; 10(2): 6-8.

(Copyright © 2024, Delaware Academy of Medicine : Delaware Public Health Association)

10.32481/djph.2024.06.03

38966346

PMC11221872

The most recent available data show that children were present at 38% of domestic incidents reported throughout Delaware, and analysis of barriers to reporting predict this number to be much higher. Intimate partner violence (IPV) can take numerous forms, such as patterns of physical, sexual, psychological, economic, and reproductive abuse, meaning each situation manifests differently and requires individualized intervention. Children face unique short- and long-term challenges as a result of their witness status within such scenarios. Programming throughout Delaware works to support victims and mitigate the negative ramifications that IPV has on children and their families.


