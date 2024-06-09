Abstract

Recently, in guest lecturing at the University of Delaware, a group of students were asked how

far apart they should stand from someone to avoid contracting COVID-19. "SIX FEET!" Every

student knew the answer, instantly. It's an excellent example of public health messaging -

everyone knew the answer, they knew it was the right answer, and they were able to recall the

answer quickly.



By contrast, a landmark survey in 2023 by the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that only

49% of Americans know that gun violence has recently become the leading cause of death for

those under 20, even though 84% have "taken at least one precaution to protect themselves or

their families from the possibility of gun violence."1 Despite being a small state of just over one

million residents, Delaware is not exempt from the crisis of gun violence. We are a state of

neighbors, a state where everyone knows everyone, or seems to.



So why is our lingering national reputation that of "Murdertown, USA"? 2,3 Why are our rates of

gun violence higher than those of so many states perceived to be far more dangerous?



According to 2021 data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Delaware ranked 28th for

gun safety, far behind our safest neighbor New Jersey (3rd ) and still significantly behind other

neighbors Pennsylvania (20th ) and Maryland (22nd

).4 What lessons can we learn from our safest

neighbors to help us build a safer Delaware?



First, let's look at what is driving Delaware's dismal gun-related fatalities: disproportionately

high rates of community violence. Figures 1 and 2 are a visualization derived from CDC

epidemiologic data

