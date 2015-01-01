|
Citation
Rosner R, Eilers R, Gossmann K, Kneidinger J, Szota K, Christiansen H, Deutscher S, Schulte C, Ebert DD, Grass A, Rueger S, Muche R, Zarski AC, Steil R. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2372160.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38967123
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The implementation trial BESTFORCAN aims to evaluate the dissemination of Trauma-Focused Behavioural Therapy (TF-CBT) for children and adolescents in Germany with posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) after child abuse and neglect (CAN) with a focus on supervision.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Child; Female; Male; children; Adolescent; adolescents; Germany; Implementation; abuse; neglect; supervision; Cognitive Behavioral Therapy; niños; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/therapy; *Child Abuse; abuso; adolescentes; enfocado en el trauma; Implementación; negligencia; supervisión; terapia cognitivo-conductual; trauma-focused cognitive behavioural therapy