BACKGROUND AND AIMS: This study aimed to evaluate the factors associated with addictive behavior and mental health in adolescents aged 11-17 years in Bangladesh.



METHODS: This study analyzed data from the Bangladesh Global School-based Health Survey (GSHS) conducted in 2014. Adolescents aged 11-17 years studying government schools were considered as respondents for this survey. A two-phase group sample design was utilized to deliver illustrative information of all understudies in grades (classes) 7-10 in Bangladesh. Bivariate analyses followed by a weight-adjusted multiple logistic regression was fitted to a sample of size 2989 adolescents.



RESULTS: One in ten and one in four adolescents had different substance addictions and some forms of mental health conditions, respectively. Sex of participants (adjusted odds ratio [AOR]: 4.49; confidence interval [CI]:2.28-8.84), being bullied (AOR: 3.08; CI:1.46-6.49), use of tobacco among parents (AOR: 5.82; CI:3.16-10.75), parental understanding of adolescents' problems (AOR: 0.45; CI:0.23-0.82), and food affordability (AOR: 1.24; CI:1.09-1.42) were associated with addictive behaviors of adolescents. Bullied males with nonempathetic parents were found to be more vulnerable to addictive behaviors and bullied females showed higher tendencies to mental health issues.



CONCLUSION: Considering the elevated prevalence of reported mental health concerns, identifying vulnerable groups and formulating intervention-oriented policies engaging youths can pave the way towards achieving robust health and well-being for them in Bangladesh.

