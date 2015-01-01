Abstract

A growing number of older people remain in custody each year resulting in an increasing number of common mental and physical health concerns. No prior evidenced-based targeted psychological interventions support this group of people, and little is known about their needs, current activities, and health-related problems. We addressed these gaps through a project involving older prisoners, prison staff and a project advisory group in one male and one female prison site in the North of England. Systematic review evidence supports the development of an implementation tool kit addressing strategies to develop and deliver interventions that are sustainable, acceptable, and feasible in the prison environment. Prison strategies need to specifically address the needs of older people in custody. Relatively inexpensive activities, with some thought to delivery and flexibility have the potential to benefit common mental and physical health, increasing quality of life, reducing high economic and social cost, mortality, and reoffending in this age group.

Language: en