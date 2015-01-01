Abstract

AIM: This study aims to investigate the status of academic support perception among nursing interns and explore the correlation between academic support perception, emotional intelligence, and bullying behaviors in nursing education, especially the moderating role of bullying behavior on the relationship between emotional intelligence and academic support perception.



BACKGROUND: Academic support perception is closely related to the nursing interns' mental health and academic performance. To some extent, it can reflect nursing interns' satisfaction and happiness during their internship, affecting their motivation to continue their studies. However, little is known about the nursing interns' academic support perception in China.



METHODS: A total of 1020 nursing interns participated in this study. A sociodemographic information questionnaire, Bullying Behaviors in Nursing Education Scale, Wong and Law's Emotional Intelligence Scale, and Academic Support in the Practicum Scale were used to collect data.



FINDINGS: Bullying behaviors and emotional intelligence were significantly associated with nursing interns' academic support perception. In addition, bullying behaviors in nursing education moderated the association between emotional intelligence and academic support perception.



DISCUSSION: Nursing interns who possess high emotional intelligence and experience less bullying in nursing education tend to perceive higher academic support in clinical practice. The positive effects of emotional intelligence on nursing interns' academic support perceptions are contingent on the level of bullying behavior experienced in nursing education. Less bullying behaviors in nursing education enhance the impact of emotional intelligence on academic support perception.



CONCLUSION AND IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING: Strategies should be created to promote emotional intelligence and decrease bullying behaviors in nursing education to improve the perception of academic support among nursing interns.

