Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Emergency department (ED) visits because of pediatric fractures are not only burdensome for patients and their families but also result in an increased healthcare expenditure. Almost half of all children experience at least one fracture by the age of 15. Many fractures occur in playgrounds, with monkey bars and other climbing apparatuses noted as frequent mechanisms of injury. Our purpose was to identify the pattern of injury and the population sustaining monkey bar-associated fractures.



METHODS: We queried the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database for all monkey bar-associated injuries in patients aged 0 to 18 years from January 1, 2009, to December 31, 2019. We described demographic data, patient disposition from the ED, fracture pattern, and injury setting using unweighted and weighted estimates. Weighted results that more closely reflect national estimates were calculated.



RESULTS: During the study period, 30,920 (862,595 weighted) monkey bar-associated injuries presented to EDs; 16,410 (53.1%) (weighted injuries: 408,722 [47.4%]) were fracture injuries. The average age of kids sustaining fractures was 6.5 years, with most injuries (66.4%) occurring in kids between 6 and 12 years. A higher percentage of male patients presented to the ED with fractures compared with female patients (53% versus 47%). Upper extremity fractures were most common, 382,672 (94%) with forearm fractures constituting the majority (156,691 [38%]). Most children were treated and released (354,323 [87%]), with only 35,227 children (9%) being admitted for treatment. Places of recreation/sports were the most common setting of fractures (148,039 [36%]), followed by schools (159,784 [39%]). A notable association was observed between year and ethnicity and between month period and injury setting.



CONCLUSION: Monkey bar-associated injuries are a major cause of upper extremity fractures in children, with most injuries occurring in recreational areas or schools. Young elementary school children are at the highest risk of injury. ED visits because of monkey bar-associated fractures have increased over the study period, and these injuries continue to be a major cause of fractures in children. Additional measures should be installed to decrease these preventable fractures among children, with schools as a potential starting point.

Language: en