Abstract

Risky substance use can lead to a variety of negative health outcomes, yet treatment is often underutilized by historically minoritized racial/ethnic groups. Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) is effective in changing substance use patterns across diverse settings and for diverse demographic groups. However, few studies have focused on whether individuals receive the appropriate level of care based on screening criteria. The purpose of this study was to investigate intervention match/mismatch and factors (e.g., service site, gender, race, ethnicity, age, socio-economic status) that predicted the likelihood of being matched/mismatched to an intervention. A sample of N = 3412 were available for analyses and logistic regressions were performed to examine the relationship between matching/mismatching to an intervention and other factors. Of participants, 2222 (65%) were matched to an intervention and 1190 (35%) were mismatched to an intervention. Being older, Hispanic, and receiving SBIRT by health-teams designed to reduce health disparities was related to increased odds of being mismatched. Exploratory results suggested that across predictors, individuals were more likely to receive a lesser intervention than their screening score indicated. Most clients were matched well to intervention as based on screening score. When mismatch occurred, a lower level of care was given. Staff may benefit from attending to more client engagement so that clients return for more intensive interventions; and agencies may need more resources to facilitate client access to services.

