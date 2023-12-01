Abstract

BACKGROUND: Compartment syndrome following carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and compression, can have a devastating impact on neuromuscular structures, depending on a time-based dosage.



PURPOSE: To investigate multidimensional physiotherapy's short-term and long-term outcomes in identical twin cases who developed compartment syndrome due to CO poisoning and prolonged compression. STUDY DESIGN: Case report.



METHODS: This study was conducted with two male cases, a 21-year-old identical twin. The loss of consciousness due to CO poisoning lasted for 15 hours. Case one had compartment syndrome that caused damage to the median and ulnar nerves in the right forearm, while Case two had compartment syndrome that caused damage to the radial nerve in the left forearm. No surgical intervention was performed (Fasciotomy etc).



RESULTS: The disability, dexterity, hand health status, sensory-motor function, and edema were evaluated. Initial evaluations showed severe sensory and motor dysfunction, disability, and edema. Treatment included Complex decongestive physiotherapy, electrical stimulation, therapeutic ultrasound, orthotics, and exercises. On the 144th day (discharge day), both cases still exhibited weakness in functional strength and sensory loss compared to the uninjured side. At the ninth month, all parameters except strength were similar to the uninjured side in both cases. By the 53rd month, strength also reached normal values.



CONCLUSIONS: Multidimensional physiotherapy effectively manages edema, improves sensory-motor function, and enhances hand function in the short and long term.

