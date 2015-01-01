SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Belcher K, Fishman E, Ramirez-Mercado K, Marshall B, DiPaolo M, Jarpe-Ratner E. J. Sch. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/josh.13489

38965747

BACKGROUND: In 2013, the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) district passed a policy requiring schools to deliver comprehensive sexual health education (SHE) to all K-12th grade students. A performance improvement case study was conducted in the 2019-2020 school year to evaluate the implementation of the policy and identify lessons learned to support implementation in schools.

METHODS: Key informant interviews were conducted with 11 school principals and 29 teachers to discuss SHE implementation at their school. Interviews were recorded, transcribed, and analyzed to assess school and classroom factors that affect implementation. Themes that cut across these factors were then identified and summarized by 2 evaluators.

RESULTS: The following themes were identified across key informant interviews: (a) principal prioritization of SHE helps ensure SHE is implemented, (b) the expansion of school and teacher capacity facilitates SHE implementation, and (c) the creation of accountability mechanisms in classrooms and schools fosters adherence to SHE policy.

CONCLUSIONS: Principals play a crucial role in building capacity to deliver SHE and ensuring SHE accountability mechanisms are implemented in their school. CPS is using these findings to adjust technical assistance and resources provided to principals and SHE instructors.


evaluation; school; policy implementation; sexual health education

