Citation
Belcher K, Fishman E, Ramirez-Mercado K, Marshall B, DiPaolo M, Jarpe-Ratner E. J. Sch. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38965747
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In 2013, the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) district passed a policy requiring schools to deliver comprehensive sexual health education (SHE) to all K-12th grade students. A performance improvement case study was conducted in the 2019-2020 school year to evaluate the implementation of the policy and identify lessons learned to support implementation in schools.
Language: en
Keywords
evaluation; school; policy implementation; sexual health education