Citation
Stilwell SM, Heinze JE, Hsieh HF, Torres E, Grodzinski A, Zimmerman M. J. Sch. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38967535
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Youth violence, victimization, and bullying are pervasive in schools across the United States and are detrimental for learning and healthy development. K-12 school safety is an increasingly urgent issue to research and understand from multiple perspectives. Physical and psychological safety in school is linked to better student and school outcomes and is fundamental to fostering well-being and prosocial behavior.
Keywords
conceptual model; school safety; positive youth development; school safety framework