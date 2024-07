Abstract

We commend the study of Allsbrook et al. that reports their observations showing that body mass index (BMI) does not predict injuries or clinical outcomes among motorcycle crash patients. 1



This publication adds an important piece of information to the debate about the so-called obesity paradox commonly described in trauma and acute care surgery studies. This paradox is generally based on studies describing that adiposity can cushion the traumatic blow, effectively reducing the injury to various hollow viscus and solid organs in blunt trauma, even though medical literature generally associates obesity with significantly more comorbidities and overall poorer clinical outcomes.

