Abstract

PURPOSE: Our objective was to estimate inequities in heavy drinking between heterosexual, gay or lesbian, and bisexual or pansexual individuals, by sex/gender, and to determine whether this association is heterogeneous across racially minoritized status and income groups in Canadians aged 15 and older.



METHODS: We pooled three Canadian Community Health Survey cycles (2015-2020) and used separate modified Poisson regressions to explore the sex/gender-specific association between sexual identity and heavy drinking prevalence by racially minoritized status, and income, adjusted for survey cycle, age, marital status, and region.



RESULTS: With racially minoritized status, and income categories collapsed, heavy drinking was 1.3 times higher (95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.0-1.7) among bisexual or pansexual women compared with heterosexual women, with no differences among men. Among racially minoritized women, heavy drinking was 2.9 (95% CI = 1.3-6.4) times higher among bisexual or pansexual women and 1.9 (95% CI = 0.7-5.2) times higher among gay or lesbian women compared with heterosexual women. Among racially minoritized men, heavy drinking was 1.9 (95% CI = 0.9-4.0) times higher among gay men compared with heterosexual men. No differences were observed across sexual identity in White men or women. Bisexual or pansexual women reported increased heavy drinking relative to heterosexual women across income quintiles.



CONCLUSION: Heavy drinking is distributed heterogeneously across sexual identity, sex/gender, racially minoritized status, and income. These results encourage equity-focused interventions to reduce heavy drinking among intersecting sociodemographic groups experiencing a greater burden of heavy drinking.

Language: en