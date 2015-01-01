|
Citation
|
Kłosiewicz T, Konieczka P, Rutkowska D, Duchań-Ogrodnik DP, Zasada W, Cholerzyńska H, Rozmarynowska M, Bednorz M, Jodłowski. Med. Sci. Monit. 2024; 30: e944448.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Medical Science International)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38965762
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND The widespread adoption of electric scooters (e-scooters) as a mode of urban transportation has led to a notable upsurge in e-scooter-related injuries globally. Variations in e-scooter regulations across countries contribute to differences in injury patterns. This study sought to investigate the healthcare burden posed by e-scooter-related injuries on emergency departments (EDs) in Poland, and to delineate the epidemiological and clinical features of these injuries. MATERIAL AND METHODS Medical records of patients who presented to 2 distinct EDs - in Poznań and Bydgoszcz, Poland - with injuries directly linked to e-scooter use were collected and retrospectively analyzed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Child; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Incidence; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; Hospitalization/statistics & numerical data; Accidents, Traffic/statistics & numerical data; *Emergency Service, Hospital/statistics & numerical data; Poland/epidemiology; Wounds and Injuries/epidemiology/etiology