Abstract

BACKGROUND The widespread adoption of electric scooters (e-scooters) as a mode of urban transportation has led to a notable upsurge in e-scooter-related injuries globally. Variations in e-scooter regulations across countries contribute to differences in injury patterns. This study sought to investigate the healthcare burden posed by e-scooter-related injuries on emergency departments (EDs) in Poland, and to delineate the epidemiological and clinical features of these injuries. MATERIAL AND METHODS Medical records of patients who presented to 2 distinct EDs - in Poznań and Bydgoszcz, Poland - with injuries directly linked to e-scooter use were collected and retrospectively analyzed.



RESULTS A total of 633 patients were admitted to the EDs due to e-scooter injuries during the study period, and 413 of these patients were further analyzed. The majority were males (64.65%), with a median age of 27 years. Most admissions occurred in the afternoon and nighttime (71.94%), with a higher incidence in the summer (46.73%). Falls were the most frequent mechanism of injury (74.09%), with the head and upper and lower extremities being the most frequently affected locations (36.08%, 29.78%, and 21.07%, respectively). Twelve patients (2.91%) confirmed recent alcohol consumption. Hospitalization costs were higher in cases involving alcohol use and among males.



CONCLUSIONS The findings of this study underscore the significant strain exerted by e-scooter-related injuries on EDs in Poland. Injuries, notably to the head and limbs, carry significant long-term implications and strain healthcare resources. Collaboration with policymakers is crucial to ensure the safety of e-scooter users and appropriate healthcare resource allocation.

