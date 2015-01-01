SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kłosiewicz T, Konieczka P, Rutkowska D, Duchań-Ogrodnik DP, Zasada W, Cholerzyńska H, Rozmarynowska M, Bednorz M, Jodłowski. Med. Sci. Monit. 2024; 30: e944448.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Medical Science International)

DOI

10.12659/MSM.944448

PMID

38965762

Abstract

BACKGROUND The widespread adoption of electric scooters (e-scooters) as a mode of urban transportation has led to a notable upsurge in e-scooter-related injuries globally. Variations in e-scooter regulations across countries contribute to differences in injury patterns. This study sought to investigate the healthcare burden posed by e-scooter-related injuries on emergency departments (EDs) in Poland, and to delineate the epidemiological and clinical features of these injuries. MATERIAL AND METHODS Medical records of patients who presented to 2 distinct EDs - in Poznań and Bydgoszcz, Poland - with injuries directly linked to e-scooter use were collected and retrospectively analyzed.

RESULTS A total of 633 patients were admitted to the EDs due to e-scooter injuries during the study period, and 413 of these patients were further analyzed. The majority were males (64.65%), with a median age of 27 years. Most admissions occurred in the afternoon and nighttime (71.94%), with a higher incidence in the summer (46.73%). Falls were the most frequent mechanism of injury (74.09%), with the head and upper and lower extremities being the most frequently affected locations (36.08%, 29.78%, and 21.07%, respectively). Twelve patients (2.91%) confirmed recent alcohol consumption. Hospitalization costs were higher in cases involving alcohol use and among males.

CONCLUSIONS The findings of this study underscore the significant strain exerted by e-scooter-related injuries on EDs in Poland. Injuries, notably to the head and limbs, carry significant long-term implications and strain healthcare resources. Collaboration with policymakers is crucial to ensure the safety of e-scooter users and appropriate healthcare resource allocation.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Child; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Incidence; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; Hospitalization/statistics & numerical data; Accidents, Traffic/statistics & numerical data; *Emergency Service, Hospital/statistics & numerical data; Poland/epidemiology; Wounds and Injuries/epidemiology/etiology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print