Abstract

PURPOSE: Traumatic globe injury is classified into closed-globe and open-globe injury (OGI); OGI leads to a worse prognosis. We aimed to identify causative activities and prognostic factors of OGI in a metropolitan city in South Korea.



METHODS: This retrospective observational study used a prospective eye-injury registry conducted in Daegu, South Korea, between 1 August 2016 and 31 July 2021. We identified epidemiology and visual outcomes of OGI at four tertiary hospitals. Those with the best visual acuity lower than counting fingers at the 6-month follow-up were considered to have poor visual outcome.



RESULTS: Of 9,208 patients with eye injuries, 282 had OGI. Most OGI patients were male (261, 92.6%), with the largest proportion in their 50s (76, 27.0%). The most frequent causative activity was mowing (59, 20.9%), and poor visual outcome was most seen in assault (7, 87.5%) and sports activity (9, 81.8%). Hammering, metal work, and sports activity were prevalent in those under 30, and mowing was most prevalent in those in their 50s (16, 21.1%) and 60s (29, 40.3%). In the multivariable logistic regression analysis, OGI related to traffic accident and sports activity were presented poor prognosis (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 13.259, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.202-146.205 for traffic accident; aOR 6.801, 95% CI 1.064-43.487 for sports activity).



CONCLUSION: We need to develop advanced vehicle safety equipment, implement public education promoting seat belt usage and hazards of OGI, establish eye protection standards for key causal activities, and provide eye protection equipment for sports activities and mowing.

