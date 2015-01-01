|
Grewal J, Citton K, Sing G, Biagioni JB, Schmidt J. PLoS One 2024; 19(7): e0306524.
BACKGROUND: After traumatic brain injury (TBI), individuals can experience changes to quality of life (QOL). Despite understanding the factors that impact QOL after TBI, there is limited patient-oriented research to understand the subjective priorities for QOL after TBI. This study aims to understand the priorities for QOL after TBI using a group consensus building method.
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Young Adult; Social Support; Focus Groups; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Quality of Life; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/psychology/therapy