Citation
Kim J, Ko YH, Yoon HK, Chae B, Han R, Chae N, Lee J. J. Korean Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2024; 35(3): 210-217.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Korean Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry)
DOI
|
PMID
38966193
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: South Korea has the highest suicide rate among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries; there is an increasing trend in suicide attempts among middle and high school students. Various factors contribute to the risk of suicide among adolescents, and the perception of suicide prevention has emerged as a significant factor. This study aimed to investigate the association between emotional and behavioral difficulties among middle and high school students and their perceptions of suicide prevention and to explore differences in suicide perception according to age.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescence; Suicidality; Suicide prevention; Emotional problem; Peer problem