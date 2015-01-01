Abstract

Cyberviolence is a new form of violence encompassing any online activity that results in harm to the psychological, emotional, financial, or physical well-being of an individual or group. These adverse activities often lead to serious offline and long-lasting negative impact, especially on children and adolescents whose development has not matured sufficiently. Therefore, it is more important for mental health professionals to be well informed about the rapidly evolving forms of cyberviolence and its risks and to respond appropriately. This article provides an overview of the concept and unique features of cyberviolence trauma in minors in South Korea while also examining ongoing efforts to explore and implement effective treatment programs. Cyberbullying and digital sexual abuse, the most common forms of cyberviolence experienced by minors in South Korea, are explored in detail. Additionally, this review proposes directions for future research and the efforts that clinicians should focus on.

