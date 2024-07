Abstract

[This corrects the article on p. 119 in vol. 35, PMID: 38601107.].



J Korean Acad Child Adolesc Psychiatry 2024;35(2):119-126



https://doi.org/10.5765/jkacap.230054



In the article above, the name and affiliation of the author "Un-Sun Chung" were incorrectly listed. The correct name and affiliation should be as follows:



Duk-Soo Moon1,2, Un Sun Chung3, Young Sook Kwack4, Bung-Nyun Kim5, and Na Ri Kang1,2



3Department of Psychiatry, Kyungpook National University Children's Hospital, School of Medicine, Kyungpook National University, Daegu, Korea



We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

