Kim MS, Kim K, Nam J, Lee SJ, Lee SW. J. Korean Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2024; 35(3): 155-162.
OBJECTIVES: Childhood maltreatment can negatively impact cognitive development, including executive function, working memory, and processing speed. This study investigated the impact of childhood maltreatment on cognitive function in young adults using various measurements, including computerized tests, and their relationship with emotional dysregulation.
Childhood maltreatment; Rumination; Catastrophizing; Processing speed; Working memory