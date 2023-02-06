|
Köroğlu M, Karakaplan M, Barakat M, Ergen E, Aslantürk O, Özdeş HU, Bicakcioglu M, Yaşar. Ulus. Travma Acil Cerrahi Derg. 2024; 30(7): 500-509.
(Copyright © 2024, Ulusal Travma ve Acil Cerrahi Dernegi)
38967526
BACKGROUND: Crush syndrome (CS) is characterized by high morbidity and mortality due to severe electrolyte disorders, circulatory dysfunction, and multiple organ failure, secondary to severe rhabdomyolysis and reperfusion injuries. Acute kidney injury (AKI) related to crush syndrome is one of the life-threatening complications and is the most frequent cause of death following earthquakes, other than trauma. We conducted a retrospective study to identify predictive parameters from clinical and laboratory data that aid in recognizing CS, assessing its severity, and evaluating acute kidney injury and amputation indications in patients.
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; *Earthquakes; Turkey/epidemiology; *Acute Kidney Injury/etiology/blood/diagnosis; *Amputation, Surgical/statistics & numerical data; *Crush Syndrome/surgery/complications/blood; Crush Injuries/surgery