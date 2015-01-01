|
Vural T, Erbaş M, Ketenci C, Askay M. Ulus. Travma Acil Cerrahi Derg. 2024; 30(7): 493-499.
(Copyright © 2024, Ulusal Travma ve Acil Cerrahi Dernegi)
38967528
BACKGROUND: In Türkiye, as in other parts of the world, there is a rising trend in individual armament and firearm violence, resembling an epidemic. When fired into the air, bullets eventually lose the initial speed with which they left the barrel and begin to accelerate downwards under the influence of gravity as they fall to the ground. At this point, these projectiles are referred to as 'tired bullets,' which cause serious injuries and fatalities. This study evaluates autopsy cases of deaths due to tired bullet injuries. We aimed to raise social awareness and contribute to the literature by exploring the forensic, legal, and social dimensions of tired bullet injuries.
Language: en
