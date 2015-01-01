|
Osman M, Cooper R, Sayer AA, Witham MD. Age Ageing 2024; 53(7): afae135.
Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press
38970549
BACKGROUND: Recording and coding of ageing syndromes in hospital records is known to be suboptimal. Natural Language Processing algorithms may be useful to identify diagnoses in electronic healthcare records to improve the recording and coding of these ageing syndromes, but the feasibility and diagnostic accuracy of such algorithms are unclear.
Humans; Aged; systematic review; Algorithms; natural language processing; older people; Syndrome; Geriatric Assessment/methods; *Accidental Falls; *Natural Language Processing; *Aging; *Electronic Health Records; *Frailty/diagnosis; *Sarcopenia/diagnosis/epidemiology/physiopathology; ageing syndromes; electronic healthcare records; informatics