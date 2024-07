Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There is limited evidence regarding the rate of long-term cognitive decline after traumatic brain injury (TBI) among older adults.



METHODS: In this prospective cohort study, time-varying TBI was defined by self-report and International Classification of Disease diagnostic codes. Cognitive testing was performed at five visits over 30 years and scores were combined into a global cognition factor score. Adjusted linear mixed-effects models estimated the association of TBI with cognitive change.



RESULTS: A total of 11,701 Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) Study participants (mean baseline age 58 years, 58% female, 25% Black) without TBI at baseline were included. Over follow-up, 18% experienced TBI. The adjusted average decline in cognition per decade (standard deviation units) was more than twice as fast among individuals with ≥ 2 incident TBIs (