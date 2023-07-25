Abstract

BACKGROUND: The financial crisis has indirectly affected Lebanese university students, leading to economic distress. Accordingly, this study aimed to assess the substantial negative impact of financial stress on the mental health and well-being of Lebanese college students.



METHODS: A quantitative research approach was applied and took place from June 13th to July 25th, 2023, targeting 1272 university students aged 17 and above from private and public universities across Lebanon through convenience sampling. The InCharge Financial Distress/Financial Well-Being scale (IFDFW), Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), Beirut Distress Scale (BDS-10), Perceived Stress Scale (PSS-10), and Well-Being Index (WHO-5) were used to assess the students' well-being. Descriptive analyses of the data was performed using SPSS software version 25.



RESULTS: 1272 university students participated in this study, mostly females, with a mean age of 21.64 (± 4.43) years. Participants reported a lack of financial independence, unemployment, and no income. Positive associations were obtained between the BDS total scale as well as the PSS total and PSQI scores, while there was a significant negative relationship between IFDFW and PSQI scores. Those with a higher GPA, majoring in science/health and medicine, living in rural areas, and graduate students were linked to lower PSQI and BDS-10 scores. Financial aid and financial independence were associated with lower PSQI and BDS-10 scores. PSS-10 scores were higher among students majoring in science/health and medicine. Higher scores on the IFDFW scale correlated with lower BDS-10 and PSS-10 scores. In contrast, females had higher BDS-10 and PSS-10 scores. Scoring higher on the PSS-10 and PSQI scales, living off campus, or majoring in science/health and medicine, were associated with higher on the WHO-5 scale.



CONCLUSIONS: A significant impact of financial stress on college students in Lebanon was obtained, affecting their well-being and mental health aspects. Marital status, gender, academic major, region of living, and financial independence also influences students' experiences. Tailored support and further research are needed to address these multifaceted challenges.

