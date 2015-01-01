|
Citation
|
Han X, Emery CR, Xie W, Ma C. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 154: e106930.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38970860
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Child neglect is prevalent in western rural China, yet there is limited research among ethnic minority communities. The Salar, a Turkic-Muslim ethnic minority residing primarily in western China, also face this specific problem. The group is deeply influenced by ethnicity, Islam and Chinese Confucianism, which in turn makes women vulnerable to child marriage and IPV. These victimizations, coupled with various life stressors, further complicate the challenges of providing adequate care for their children.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child neglect; Child marriage; Depression symptoms; IPV; Maternal victimization; Salar Muslim women