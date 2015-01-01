Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research suggests that maternal ACEs have intergenerational consequences for offspring mental health. However, very few studies have investigated moderators of this association.



OBJECTIVES: The objective of this longitudinal study was to examine whether child resilience factors moderated the association between maternal ACEs prior to age 18, and child-reported symptoms of anxiety, depression, hyperactivity, and inattention. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The current study used data from 910 mother-child dyads. Participants were recruited in pregnancy from 2008 to 2010 as part of a longitudinal cohort study.



METHODS: Mothers had previously completed an ACEs questionnaire and reported on their child's resilience factors at child age 8-years. Children completed questionnaires about their mental health problems (symptoms of anxiety, depression, hyperactivity, and attention problems) at ages 10 and 10.5 years. Four moderation models were performed in total.



RESULTS: Results revealed that maternal ACEs predicted child-reported symptoms of anxiety (β = 0.174, p = .02) and depression (β = 0.37, p = .004). However, both these associations were moderated by higher levels of perceived child resilience factors (β = -0.29, p = .02, β = -0.33, p = .008, respectively). Specifically, there was no association between maternal ACEs and child mental health problems in the context of moderate and high levels of child resilience factors.



CONCLUSIONS: Children who have the ability to solicit support from internal and external sources (e.g., being creative, setting realistic goals, making friends easily) may be buffered against the consequences of maternal ACEs on anxiety and depression. Thus, the effects of maternal ACEs on child mental health problems are not deterministic.

Language: en