Abstract

Balance impairment and accidental falls are a pervasive challenge faced by persons with multiple sclerosis (PwMS), significantly impacting their quality of life. While exercise has proven to be an effective intervention for improving mobility and functioning in PwMS, current exercise approaches predominantly emphasize forward walking (FW) and balance training, with variable improvements in balance and fall rates. Backward walking (BW) has emerged as a promising intervention modality for enhancing mobility and strength outcomes; however, significant gaps remain. Specifically, there is limited knowledge about the efficacy of BW interventions on outcomes such as static, anticipatory, and reactive balance, balance confidence, falls, and cognition. This randomized controlled trial aims to determine the feasibility, acceptability, and impact of 8-weeks of backward walking training (TRAIN-BW) as compared to forward walking training (TRAIN-FW). Ninety individuals with MS with self-reported walking dysfunction or ≥ 2 falls in the past 6 months will be randomized in blocks, stratified by sex and disease severity to either the TRAIN-BW or TRAIN-FW intervention groups. Adherence and retention rates will be used to determine feasibility and the Client Satisfaction Questionnaire will be used to assess acceptability. The primary outcomes will be static, anticipatory, and reactive balance. Secondary outcomes include walking velocity, balance confidence, concern about falling, cognition, physical activity, and fall rates measured prospectively for 6 months after post-testing. Additionally, the extent to which cognitive functioning influences response to intervention will be examined. Backward walking training may be an innovative intervention to address balance impairments and falls in persons with MS.

