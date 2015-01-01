Abstract

BACKGROUND: The European region has the highest daily alcohol consumption per capita and a high alcohol-related burden of disease. Policymaking at the European Union level is open to participation by interest groups, from public health organizations to alcohol industry representatives. This study aimed to map the interest groups present in the alcohol taxation and cross-border regulation initiatives and identify which arguments were used to support positions in favor or against them.



METHODS: We used qualitative content analysis on the comments submitted on the official European Commission website during the 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022 participation periods. Interest groups were characterized considering their positioning, and arguments were identified and compared by position and type of initiative.



RESULTS: Opponents of changes to the structures of alcohol excise duties and cross-border regulations were mostly representatives of the alcohol and agricultural industries, and the proponents were mostly health-related nongovernmental organizations. Opponents of these initiatives used a wide variety of arguments, from economic and trade to health arguments, while proponents focused mainly on health arguments, such as the effectiveness of alcohol taxation in preventing alcohol-related morbidity and mortality.



CONCLUSION: This study highlights the wide range of arguments used by opponents around alcohol control policies, contrasting with the health-centered arguments of proponents. It further shows that there is a lobbying network at the European Union level, combining national and international representatives of industry and non-governmental organizations. These findings provide an opportunity for better preparation for upcoming discussions on alcohol control at national and regional levels.

Language: en