|
Citation
|
Bucko AG, Dowda M, Inak N, Wilson DK, Pate RR. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38970603
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Physical activity (PA) is associated with mental health outcomes in high-school students, yet many students do not meet the recommended PA levels. Furthermore, both PA levels and mental health were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim of this study was to assess whether the number of PA recommendations students met during the COVID-19 pandemic was associated with their self-reported mental health (including their experiences with stress, anxiety, and depression) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; COVID-19; Physical activity; Mental health; Pandemic