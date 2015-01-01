Abstract

PURPOSE: This Aotearoa New Zealand-based study addresses a gap in literature focusing on individual experiences of racism among adolescents and young adults and its links to health.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study uses data from multiple instances of the New Zealand Health Survey (2002/03, 2006/07, 2011/12, 2016/17) and General Social Survey (2008-2016) restricted to participants aged 15-24 years. Prevalence of reported experiences of racism are estimated. Meta-analytic techniques to pool data and multiple regression analyses are used to examine associations between experiences of racism and outcomes measures (mental and physical health, general health and well-being, life satisfaction, inability to access health care, and identity). The study used an ethical co-design process between university researchers and a rangatahi Māori (Māori young people) partnership group.



RESULTS: Racism was higher among Māori, Pacific, and Asian young people compared to European young people. Racism was associated with all negative health and well-being measures examined for young people, including negative mental and physical health measures (12-Item Short Form Survey, Kessler Psychological Distress Scale), lower self-rated health, negative life satisfaction, higher unmet need for primary care, and identity measures (feelings of not belonging in New Zealand, less able to express their identity).



DISCUSSION: The results of this study are concerning. Non-European young people disproportionately bear the burden of racism in Aotearoa New Zealand with a potentially substantial impact on their health and well-being. This is a breach of Indigenous (for Māori) and other international human rights and should be motivation to act to eliminate racism in all its forms.

Language: en