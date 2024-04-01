|
Citation
Kerere JL, Maeng JL, Cornell DG. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38970606
Abstract
PURPOSE: Although the harmful outcomes of peer bullying are well-established, the effects of bullying by teachers are less understood. Teacher bullying occurs when a teacher uses their authority to punish or disparage a student beyond appropriate discipline.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent risk-taking; Peer bullying; Teacher bullying