Abstract

Burn injuries are a significant public health concern, causing life-threatening complications and substantial hospitalization costs for patients. It has been shown that burn injuries may affect individuals differently based on demographic factors and socioeconomic status, among other variables. In the Southwestern United States with high ambient temperatures, specific burn etiologies, such as pavement burns, may pose a disproportionately high risk for disadvantaged communities and homeless individuals. This study uniquely explores burn injuries in relation to patients' socioeconomic status in Las Vegas, Nevada by using the Distressed Community Index to quantify socioeconomic status utilizing individual-level and community-level indicators. This single-institution and retrospective study collected data from all patients admitted to a burn center located in Las Vegas. Data were analyzed through Chi-square, one-way ANOVA, and post-hoc analysis with Tukey's test. Patients residing in distressed communities contributed to the greatest number of burn injuries, however there was a lack of significant association between socioeconomic status and burn injury (p = 202). Additionally, specific burn etiologies and demographic characteristics were associated with variations in burn patient hospital course, complications, resources utilized and outcomes. Distressed patients were significantly associated with public insurance (p < 0.001), and public insurance users were associated with pavement burns-one of the most severe burn injuries (p < 0.001). This study emphasizes the importance of developing comprehensive burn prevention resources tailored to vulnerable populations, especially in regions with increased incidence of severe burn injuries, in order to reduce burn burden and mortality.

