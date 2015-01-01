Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Veterans and active duty service members are significantly more likely to die by suicide using firearms compared to the general population. Not-secure firearm storage (e.g., keeping guns loaded/in an unlocked location) is associated with greater risk for suicide and a third of veteran firearm owners store at least 1 personal firearm unsecured. Veterans and active duty service members are also significantly more likely to be diagnosed with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) than the general population. Symptoms of PTSD are divided into 4 criteria: reexperiencing, avoidance, negative affect, and hyperarousal. Research has suggested that endorsement of hyperarousal symptoms is positively associated with unsecure firearm storage and that avoidance symptoms might be negatively associated with unsecure storage practices. The present study examined the relationship between self-reported firearm ownership and storage practices among each item from the Primary Care PTSD Screening for DSM-IV-TR (PC-PTSD-IV) to explore associations between PTSD features and firearm ownership and storage.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Participants were recruited from primary care clinics across 5 military installations in the United States as part of a larger study (Mage = 45.4, SD = 16.9). Among participants (n = 2,685), most of our sample identified as male (51.3%) and white (67.3%) with 61.6% currently serving in the military, 16.8% retirees, and 21.6% family members. PTSD symptoms were assessed using the PC-PTSD-IV and a quarter met the clinical threshold for PTSD. Binomial and multinomial logistic regression analyses were used.



RESULTS: Among completed responses, 989 (38.1%) people reported owning guns; among gun owners, 386 (39.0%) reported that they were loaded, and 352 (35.6%) reported they were loaded and unlocked. Endorsement of specific items on the PC-PTSD-IV, including those specific to hyperarousal and avoidance, was not significantly associated with storing firearms loaded and/or in nonsecure locations when controlling for military service. Non-responses to items around firearm storage practices were significantly associated with those individuals meeting the clinical threshold for PTSD according to the PC-PTSD-IV and participants currently serving had higher odds of storing at least 1 personal firearm loaded and both loaded and unlocked.



CONCLUSIONS: Results from our study highlight similarities and departures from the previous literature on the connection between PTSD and non-secure firearm storage practices. Further research may examine (1) the relation between PTSD symptoms and firearm storage between active duty service members, retirees, and family members and (2) whether non-response to items regarding firearm ownership is systematic.

