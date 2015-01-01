|
Wittau J, Seifert R. Naunyn Schmiedebergs Arch. Pharmacol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38970685
Scientific fake papers, containing manipulated or completely fabricated data, are a problem that has reached dramatic dimensions. Companies known as paper mills (or more bluntly as "criminal science publishing gangs") produce and sell such fake papers on a large scale. The main drivers of the fake paper flood are the pressure in academic systems and (monetary) incentives to publish in respected scientific journals and sometimes the personal desire for increased "prestige."
Fabricated data; Fake paper; Manipulated data; Paper mill; Research fraud; Scientific integrity