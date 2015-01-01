Abstract

This study investigates the impact of gender discrimination in the labor market on suicidal ideation among Korean women, taking into consideration women's multiple social locations and their discriminatory experiences across various aspects of employment. Analysis using waves 4 to 8 data of the Korean Longitudinal Survey of Women and Family, with response rates ranging from 68.3% to 78.2%, indicates that gender discrimination in hiring, dismissal, promotion, job allocation, training, wage, and sexual harassment is strongly associated with suicidal thoughts among women. This relationship remains significant even after controlling for stress, depression, and other forms of discrimination. Subgroup analysis further highlights that women with lower income levels are particularly susceptible to the adverse effects of gender discrimination. The findings underscore the importance of policy intervention to mitigate labor market discrimination against women as a crucial step in preventing suicides among Korean women.

Language: en