Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gunshots and bomb blasts are important causes of extremity injuries in conflict zones, yet little research exists on the characteristics and outcomes of these injuries in civilian populations.



METHODS: We performed a prospective cohort analysis utilizing data from a randomized trial conducted at two civilian hospitals in Jordan and Iraq in 2015-2019. Adults who presented ≤72 h of sustaining an extremity injury were included. We used mechanism of injury (gunshot/bomb blast) as the exposure and wound closure by day 5 as the primary outcome measure.



RESULTS: The population predominantly comprised young men (n = 163, 94% male, and median age 29 years) injured by gunshots (61%) or bomb blasts (39%). Compared with the gunshot group, more participants in the bomb blast group had concomitant injuries (32/63 [51%] vs. 11/100 [11%], p < 0.001) and vascular injuries (9/63 [14%] vs. 4/100 [4%], p = 0.02). The wounds were larger in the bomb blast group compared with the gunshot group (median area 86 cm(2) [IQR 24-161] vs. 21 cm(2) [IQR 7-57], p < 0.001). Compared with the bomb blast group, significantly more participants in the gunshot group achieved wound closure by day 5 (74/100 [74%] vs. 16/63 [25%], p < 0.001). This difference remained after controlling for confounding factors (odds ratio 4.7, 95% confidence interval 1.6-13.7).



CONCLUSIONS: In civilians with conflict-related extremity injuries, bomb blast wounds had a lower likelihood of achieving closure within 5 days than gunshot wounds, independent of other factors, such as wound size and vascular injuries. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT02444598. Registered 14-05-2015, https://classic. CLINICALTRIALS: gov/ct2/show/NCT02444598.

