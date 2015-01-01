Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In response to the ever-increasing rate of suicide and repeated attempts to commit suicide in the world, which has significant statistics; Attention and focus on the development and implementation of suicide prevention interventions has increased. The aim of the present study was to determine the effectiveness of suicide prevention training on cognitive reactivity, suicidal thoughts and social health in repeat suicide attempters..



Methods: This research was conducted as a semi-experimental pre-test and post-test type with a control group. The statistical population of the current research was all the treatment seekers who attempted suicide again in 1400 in Mahabad city, in the age range of 20 to 34 years, from which 40 people were selected based on the available sampling method and in accordance with the entry and exit criteria. Two intervention groups, experimental and control, each group consisted of 20 people. To collect data, Keyes' Social Health Questionnaire (2004), Beck's Suicidal Thoughts Scale (1976) and Cognitive Responsiveness Questionnaire of van der Dues and Williams (2003) were used. Data analysis was done with the statistical method of multivariate covariance analysis.



Results:The results of the research showed that the suicide prevention training program has an effect on cognitive reactivity, suicidal thoughts and social health in repeat suicide attempters (P<0.05). In fact, the suicide prevention training program reduces cognitive reactivity and suicidal thoughts and increases social health in them.



Conclusions: Therefore, the suicide prevention training program is suggested as a treatment method to reduce suicide and improve the social health of these people.



Keywords: Suicidal Thoughts, social health, cognitive reactivity, Prevention.

