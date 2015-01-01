|
Bennett S, Robb KA, O'Connor RC. Curr. Psychol. 2024; 43(17): 15125-15145.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Male suicide rates represent a public health crisis. In almost every country, more men die by suicide than women and suicide is a leading cause of death for men in the United States and the United Kingdom. Evidence suggests that men are less likely than women to access professional support for suicidal distress. Ensuring more men access support is a critical component of suicide prevention. This study explores responses from 725 men, worldwide, who have attempted suicide or have had thoughts of suicide in the last year, to an open-text question about the barriers they experience to accessing professional support. Using a thematic analysis, results reveal the multifaceted barriers some men experience regarding a lack of motivation, a lack of psychological capability, and/or a lack of physical/social opportunity to access support.
Help; Help-seeking; Male suicide; Professional support; Qualitative; Suicide