Abstract

BACKGROUND:

The choice of method of dying by suicide can determine the lethality of a suicide attempt, especially among males and females. However, a less attention has been paid to this area of research among Nigerian authors.



Objective:

The objectives of this study were to investigate the distribution of completed suicide across methods of suicide among decedents and to examine the odds ratio of males using hanging or poisoning methods.



Materials and Methods:

This retrospective chart-based study was conducted among those who died by suicide and whose cases were reported at the police stations. The data were collected by checking the files at the homicide and suicide departments at the police headquarters in southwest Nigeria. Ethical approval was obtained for the study. Descriptive statistics and logistic regressions were used to analyze the data.



Results:

The results revealed that 78.3% were male, while females were 21.7%. 53.7% of the sampled population died by hanging and 23.2% died by poisoning. 8.9% of the decedents died by self-harm suicide. Suicide choices traceable to mental illness and jumping/drowning were 6.4% and 6.4%, respectively, while suicide by gunshot (1.5%) was less prominent. Furthermore, the result showed that there was a 3% likelihood that a male would die by hanging.



Conclusion:

Males are 3% more likely to die by hanging and are less likely to die by poisoning.

